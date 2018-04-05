

The Associated Press





BAMAKO, Mali -- The U.N. mission in Mali says at least two peacekeepers have been killed and 10 others wounded by an attack in northern Mali.

Mission spokesman Olivier Salgado says the deaths happened Thursday night when several mortar rounds struck a peacekeeper camp.

The attack took place in Aguelhoc in the northern region of Kidal, and the victims were from the Central African nation of Chad.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though a number of Islamic extremist groups are known to be active in the area.

Kidal was among the Malian towns under jihadist rule in 2012 until a French-led military operation ousted them from power and dispersed them into the desert. They have staged numerous attacks on Malian and international forces.