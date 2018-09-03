

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police say three people are in critical condition and at least 10 people have been shot following a mass shooting at an apartment complex in southern California.

Officers were called to the complex in San Bernardino, Calif. at about 10:45 p.m. PDT.

Police say all the victims are believed to be adults and officers are unsure yet if the shooting was random or targeted.

Witnesses around the area told CNN they heard upwards of 20 shots and a motorcycle speed away from the area.

‘I heard a lot of gunshots,” one witness said. “Anybody who got shot probably should’ve died.”

Officers have yet to identify any suspects.