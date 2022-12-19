At Hanukkah event, Biden condemns 'venom' of antisemitism

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter

A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.

An image of Francesco Villi, who has been identified as the now-deceased gunman in the Vaughan condo shooting. (Facebook)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social