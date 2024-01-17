At Davos, Blinken calls pathway to Palestinian state a necessity for Israeli security

House ethics committee to meet to discuss Trudeau's Jamaica vacation
Members of the House ethics committee are set to meet later this morning to discuss the prime minister's December holiday trip to Jamaica.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the need for a "pathway to a Palestinian state" Wednesday at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos, saying that Israel would not "get genuine security absent that."
If Israel can be brought into the fold of the Middle East, Blinken said, the region would be coming together to isolate Iran, which he called "the biggest concern in terms of security," as well as its proxies, which include Yemen's Houthi rebels who have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea.
"The problem is getting from here to there, and of course, it requires very difficult, challenging decisions. It requires a mindset that is open to that perspective," Blinken said.
He said that what is different now is the mindset of leaders in the Arab and Muslim world on integrating Israel into the region and that he feels "a fierce urgency of now" because "we're in the midst of what is human tragedy in so many ways in the Middle East right now -- for the Israelis and Palestinians alike."
His comments come as a key Iranian official graces the same hallways of the glitzy event in the Alpine snows of Davos: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is sitting down for a one-on-one chat with CNN's Fareed Zakaria later Wednesday.
A day earlier, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said in a Davos panel that his country agreed "regional peace includes peace for Israel" and responded "certainly" when asked if Saudi Arabia would recognize Israel as part of a larger political agreement.
"But that can only happen through peace for the Palestinians, through a Palestinian state," he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a right-wing government that is opposed to Palestinian statehood, and Netanyahu himself recently said that his actions over the years prevented the formation of such a state.
Blinken said Israelis would need to decide on its leadership and its direction, saying it's up to them whether the country can "seize the opportunity that we believe is there" and calling this "an inflection point" for the Middle East that requires hard decisions.
The leaders of France, Argentina and Spain also will deliver speeches on a busy second day of the elite gathering, where heads of state mingle with corporate executives, activists and more.
It also takes a turn toward the environmental and climate concerns that have animated plea after plea from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the world to come together to take more united action against global warming.
"Let me be very clear -- the phaseout of fossil fuels is essential and inevitable," Guterres said in a speech at Davos.
He cited scientists' recent findings that last year was the hottest on record, but forecasts show Earth could grow hotter still.
"As climate breakdown begins, countries remain hellbent on raising emissions," Guterres said. "Our planet is heading for a scorching three-degree increase in global temperatures. Droughts, storms, fires and floods are pummeling countries and communities."
Experts and policymakers at Davos will take up weighty issues like ensuring a sustainable Middle East and North Africa, working to crack down on plastic waste and searching for ways to maintain life on Earth, no less, amid growing threats to biodiversity.
Blinken, after meetings Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and others, was asked in a conversation with New York Times columnist Tom Friedman whether Jewish lives matter more than Palestinian lives. He responded, "No, period."
"What we're seeing every single day in Gaza is gut-wrenching, and the suffering we're seeing among innocent men, women and children breaks my heart," he said.
To ease that trauma, the U.S. is pushing to get more humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, to "get better protections and minimize civilian casualties," and impress upon Israel its responsibility to do ensure that is the case every step of the way, Blinken said.
South Africa has formally accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and pleaded with the United Nations' top court to order an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza.
Israel has responded by calling its war in Gaza a legitimate defence of its people and that it was Hamas militants who were guilty of genocide.
Israel launched its war against Hamas in Gaza after the militant group launched a series of attacks on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capturing around 250. Amid a barrage of bombings and intense fighting, 24,285 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, Gaza's Health Ministry says.
France, along with Qatar, helped mediate the delivery of a shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas on Wednesday, the same day French leader Emmanuel Macron will speak in Davos.
Recently reappointed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Argentina's new president -- self-described "anarcho-capitalist" Javier Milei -- also will take the podium.
On Tuesday, Zelenskyy shuttled from room to room to meet with CEOs, financiers and political leaders and made a speech blasting his Russian leader Vladimir Putin and seeking more Western support amid signs of war fatigue.
"Please, strengthen our economy, and we will strengthen your security," the Ukrainian leader said.
Members of the House ethics committee are set to meet later this morning to discuss the prime minister's December holiday trip to Jamaica.
As the federal government's national dental insurance program continues to roll out, a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives argues that the plan leaves too many Canadians without coverage and need an additional $1.45 billion in funding.
Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.
A viral disease that can cause squirrels to break out in unsightly skin lesions has been reported in Ontario, but poses no threat to humans or pets.
Heavy snow is expected to fall across wide swaths of southern British Columbia, and parts of southern Alberta, as winter continues to cause havoc from coast to coast.
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
A woman was killed outside of an elementary school in Calgary, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley plans to step down and a look at the spread of tiny shelter communities. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
The family of a woman alleged to have been slain by a Winnipeg serial killer has filed a pair of complaints to the Human Rights Commission of Manitoba, alleging discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGSBTQQIA+ people and their families.
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
There was one winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $70 million draw.
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the need for a "pathway to a Palestinian state" Wednesday at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos, saying that Israel would not "get genuine security absent that."
A shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas was en route to Gaza on Wednesday after France and Qatar mediated the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong ceasefire in November.
Three people died and 77 others were injured after a massive blast caused by explosives rocked more than 20 buildings in one of Nigeria's largest cities Tuesday night, authorities said Wednesday, as rescue workers dug through the rubble in search of those feared trapped.
An explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand killed at least 20 people on Wednesday, the government's disaster relief agency said.
Pakistan on Wednesday condemned Iran for launching airstrikes the previous day that Tehran claimed targeted bases for a militant Sunni separatist group. Islamabad angrily denounced the attack as a “blatant violation” of its airspace and said it killed two children.
Ukraine is locked in an existential battle for its survival almost two years into its war with Russia and Western armies and political leaders must drastically change the way they help it fend off invading forces, a top NATO military officer said on Wednesday.
As the federal government's national dental insurance program continues to roll out, a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives argues that the plan leaves too many Canadians without coverage and need an additional $1.45 billion in funding.
Members of the House ethics committee are set to meet later this morning to discuss the prime minister's December holiday trip to Jamaica.
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who announced Tuesday she plans to step down from the job she's held for nearly a decade, says running for the federal NDP or 'any other party' is 'not going to happen.'
A bulging lump on someone's tongue. A big toe that has turned greenish-black from gangrene. A smoker's infant in hospital, connected to a breathing tube. These are some of the 14 new graphics and photos now starting to appear on cigarette packages to warn about smoking-related harms.
When it comes to being exposed to extremely loud sounds at concerts, researchers have long warned about the consequences for your hearing. But these risks may also come with playing video games, according to new research.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
Researchers have identified a specific single-celled microbe that they say may be key in helping coral survive disastrous ocean-warming events such as coral bleaching.
For one night at least, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk was not the biggest star in his family. All it took was pop superstar-turned-Chiefs fan Taylor Swift wearing a puffy winter coat designed by Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, that looked like the jersey of Swift's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, to a playoff game in frigid Kansas City on Saturday night.
It was Wild West meets melting pot America at the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2024 men's show Tuesday, where musician-turned-designer Pharrell Williams unveiled his highly-anticipated sophomore collection.
Music festival obsessives, the wait is over. The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup is here.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a court order to take effect that could loosen Apple's grip on its lucrative iPhone app store, threatening to siphon billions of dollars away from one of the world's most profitable companies.
Apple is prepared to remove the blood-oxygen sensor from its internet-connected watches if a court doesn't give it more leeway while it pursues a bid to overturn a ruling that has blocked its use of the technology.
Uber is working with Tesla to promote use of electric vehicles by its drivers in the United States as it works towards becoming emission-free in U.S. and Canadian cities by 2030, the ride-hailing platform told Reuters on Tuesday.
People from around the world were invited to post pictures of their dehydrated grass to social media in a bid to scoop the dubious accolade.
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.
Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur is out of the Australian Open in the second round after being beaten by 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday.
Terry Ryan’s birthday celebrations were interrupted last weekend with the news that he would get one last professional hockey game.
The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed catcher Brian Serven off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, the Major League Baseball team announced Tuesday.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.