Astronaut reports strange sounds coming from troubled Starliner. Here's NASA's explanation

Canada’s food industry is vulnerable to cyberattacks, expert warns
Canada’s Agricultural Foods sector could be at risk of falling victim to future cyberattacks if more measures aren’t taken.
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
Butch Wilmore is one of two NASA astronauts whose return to Earth is delayed due to Starliner's technical difficulties.
Wilmore recently heard a strange noise from a speaker in Starliner while stuck aboard the International Space Station, NASA wrote on X on Monday.
"The speaker feedback Wilmore reported has no technical impact to the crew, Starliner, or station operations, including Starliner’s uncrewed undocking from the station no earlier than Friday, Sept. 6," the space agency wrote.
NASA attributed the noise to an "audio configuration between the space station and Starliner."
"The space station audio system is complex, allowing multiple spacecraft and modules to be interconnected, and it is common to experience noise and feedback," NASA wrote.
On Sunday, retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield raised concerns about the noise.
"There are several noises I'd prefer not to hear inside my spaceship, including this one that @Boeing Starliner is now making," he wrote in a post on X, including a video with the pulsing sounds.
Fellow stuck astronaut Suni Williams and Wilmore were Boeing's first crew and were only supposed to be in space for a week in June, but their return to Earth was pushed back to February due to technical problems with the space capsule. NASA decided it was too risky for them to fly home on the Boeing Starliner because it was experiencing thruster troubles and helium leaks. NASA cut two astronauts Friday from the next mission on a SpaceX rocket in order to make room for Williams and Wilmore on the return trip next year.
Their empty Starliner capsule will depart from the space station and land in the New Mexico desert as early as Friday.
With files from The Associated Press
Éric Côté resigned as the mayor of the Township of Moonbeam last week and town council has decided to fill the mayoral vacancy by appointment.
A Canadian woman was charged after an estimated C$12.3 million of meth was allegedly found in her luggage in Australia.
An investigative journalist who authored books that tackled topics ranging from a prime minister's involvement in jet purchases to the murders of women on a British Columbia pig farm has died.
New Democrats and Conservatives have both launched television ads that attempt to define Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre to union voters, a group politicians see as having increased power in the next federal election.
It's now officially a sprint to the White House as opposing campaigns vie for electoral supremacy, and CTV News political analyst Eric Ham breaks down the duelling strategies of addition and subtraction being used by Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. Still, mistakes can happen quite easily.
A bronze statue from the Titanic -- not seen in decades and feared to be lost for good -- is among the discoveries made by the company with salvage rights to the wreck site on its first expedition there in many years.
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Search and rescue volunteers have found three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning.
New rules that ban the use of cellphones in class are taking effect at schools across Ontario this week, but critics say they're unsure how the regulations will be enforced or how effective they will be.
Venezuelan authorities on Monday sought an arrest warrant for opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González, just over a month after election officials declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner of the disputed election that his opponents say he lost.
Some vans at the back of a motorcade carrying Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz crashed on the highway while heading from the airport to a campaign stop in Milwaukee on Monday, but Walz was unhurt.
The first autopsies of victims of the Bayesian super yacht sinking off Sicily show drowning as the cause of death, authorities said Monday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday pushed back against a new wave of pressure to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza after hundreds of thousands of Israelis protested and went on strike and U.S. President Joe Biden said he needed to do more after nearly 11 months of fighting.
The British government said Monday it is suspending exports of some weapons to Israel because they could be used to break international law.
Despite castigation from provincial premiers over lagging federal contributions to health spending, an analysis of 20 years of health funding data shows that federal transfers have mostly outpaced increases to provincial health budgets.
Canada's transport minister says he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.
Measuring the levels of three biomarkers in blood in midlife may give women a clearer picture of their risk of major cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes decades earlier than current risk calculators do, a new study suggests.
Matthew Perry's 2023 death from what the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office determined were 'the acute effects of ketamine' cast a shadow over a medication that has been enjoying growing popularity as therapy for depression and other mental health conditions.
The end of summer means the return to packing lunches, and that rings alarm bells for parents of children with severe food allergies. Bans on nuts and peanuts were once a staple of school rules, and while a growing number of institutions have done away with those policies, advocates say the lesson should be to focus on prevention and treatment.
A Brazilian Supreme Court panel has upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X nationwide, according to the court's website.
Nicole Kidman brings murder mystery "The Perfect Couple" to the small screen in a new Netflix mini-series in which she plays a matriarch of a wealthy American family with plenty of secrets.
Richard Gere had some thoughts reminiscing about his hit 1990 film “Pretty Woman.”
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Germany's Volkswagen says auto industry headwinds mean it can't rule out plant closings in its home country - and is dropping a longstanding job protection pledge in force since 1994 that would have barred layoffs through 2029.
More than 10,000 workers at 25 U.S. hotels were on strike Monday after choosing Labour Day weekend to amplify their demands for higher pay, fairer workloads and the reversal of COVID-era cuts.
The trio of troubles are expected to dramatically transform how consumers shop in the decades to come, but Mother Nature can be unpredictable, making it hard for retailers to prepare their inventory for weather patterns months and even years in advance.
Having recently turned 36, CNN Style producer Jacqui Palumbo asks readers if she is too old to still be wearing a crop top.
With the winter proposal season approaching, here are a few expert tips on how to make the most of your matrimonial budget.
The photos are grainy, poorly lit or pixelated. The flash has washed out the subjects or illuminated only a portion of the scene. There may be a tiny orange time stamp in the bottom right-hand corner.
Nicholas Bennett has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games.
Dave Dickenson is a little uneasy heading into Monday’s Labour Day Classic between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks at McMahon Stadium.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers moved into a share of first place in the CFL's West Division with a thrilling 35-33 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in Regina.
Cars require proper upkeep and maintenance, including checking the oil, battery and fluids, but relying on the vehicle's computer system is not enough, according to experts.
Regular car maintenance can prevent unexpected breakdowns in your vehicle while keeping you safe on the road, and looking after the vehicle's tires is as important, according to experts.
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
The marine unit is “actively searching” for a swimmer who was last seen late Monday afternoon in Lake Ontario near the Scarborough Bluffs.
Durham police say they are looking for a suspect after one man allegedly struck another in the head with a brick at an Oshawa park, leaving him in life-threatening condition.
Calgary police say one person has died following an altercation outside Portico Lounge in Southview early Monday.
The City of Calgary has inched closer to its target daily consumption rate, dropping by 2 million litres, according to new data posted online.
A memorial for former Calgary Flame Johnny Gaudreau steadily grew over the long weekend.
Seven people were injured early Monday morning following a boat crash on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Hundreds rallied downtown Ottawa to celebrate Labour Day Monday, including Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and city councillors.
The long weekend traffic campaign has been busy for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Ottawa, as multiple drivers were caught speeding on Highway 417.
Rudy El Maghariki and his sister, who is visiting Canada, were among the many passengers stranded for about 10 hours on a Via Rail train bound for Quebec City.
A 15-year-old has died after being hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Anjou borough on Aug. 28.
Provincial police (SQ) are treating the death of a man in his twenties that occurred Saturday in the Anishinabeg Reserve of Lac-Simon, near Val-d'Or, as a suspected murder.
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a drive-by-shooting in St. Albert on Monday morning.
The chief of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) says the $50,000 fine the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has levied against Imperial Oil for allowing wastewater to leak from its Kearl mine into the Athabasca River is insufficient to deter future leakages.
Don’t underestimate it – the battered covered hot dog has punched well above its weight at the Fredericton Exhibition for six decades now.
Fredericton Police were busy Friday evening after making several arson-related arrests and issuing by-law tickets for loud parties and open liquor.
The fiancée of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
Winnipeg's Leanne Taylor became the first Canadian woman to win a Paralympic triathlon medal with a bronze in the women's class Monday.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews say a house fire in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue was most likely accidental.
An exhilarating matchup for a sold-out Mosaic Stadium on Sunday ultimately ended with disappointment as the Riders came up just short of taking the 59th Annual Labour Day Classic.
No one was injured after firefighters were called to a local business on Park Street Sunday night.
The annual Labour Day Classic is a significant event for football fans in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber cheerleader Susan Kleppe is no exception.
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Marmalade, a young orange tabby cat, is on the mend after enduring what animal rescuers believe was a grim and painful experience.
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man.
Speed was key at the Sondog agility trials near Vanscoy over the weekend. Dozens of dogs from across the country gathered together on the hot windy Sunday afternoon to put their speed, agility, and intelligence to the test.
St. Thomas Fire Rescue is searching for a missing boater in Lake Margaret.
One person is dead after a rollover crash in Oxford County.
The Municipality of Lambton Shores is letting the public know about a construction project on the Ontario Street Bridge in Grand Bend that is expected to start Tuesday and span over about two years.
One man is dead after a house fire in Midland on Saturday morning.
Emergency crews are on the scene on a motorcycle that happened in Tay Township Monday afternoon.
Three people are in hospital after a crash in Georgina on Saturday.
LaSalle police say a driver was stopped going almost double the speed limit on Front Road.
Windsor police are crediting their newest member of the K9 unit with helping arrest two suspects after a break-in at a commercial property.
Chatham-Kent police arrested an alleged drunk man after an incident at a hotel in Chatham.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
As of Monday morning, there were 27 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, five are under control and 22 are being observed.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
