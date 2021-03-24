TORONTO -- A fundraiser for a 76-year-old Asian-American woman has raised nearly US$1 million, all of which her grandson says will be donated to the Asian-American community to combat racism.

Xiao Zhen Xie's family says she was hospitalized last Wednesday, after fighting off an attacker in San Francisco. Xie's grandson, John Chen, set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help pay for her medical expenses.​

The initial target was set at US$50,000. But support poured in all over the U.S., Canada and the world. The fundraiser has raised US$933,570​ as of Wednesday morning.

Chen wrote in an update on Tuesday that his grandmother's condition has improved.

"Her eye is no longer swelled to the point of not being able to open it. She is now starting to feel optimistic again and is in better spirits," Chen wrote.

Chen also shared that his grandmother wants “all the funds” to be donated to combat anti-Asian racism.

"She insists on making this decision saying this issue is bigger than (her)," wrote Chen.

"She said we must not (submit) to racism and we must fight to the death if necessary."