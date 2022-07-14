Ashes of 8,000 victims of Second World War found in two Poland mass graves

Ashes of 8,000 victims of Second World War found in two Poland mass graves

Karol Nawrocki, right, head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), stands in front of a grave as he meets the media near DziaÅ‚dowo, Poland, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Special investigators in Poland say they have found mass graves containing the ashes of at least 8,000 Poles slain by Nazi Germans during the Second World War in forest executions. The occupying Nazis tried to hide the killings by incinerating the bodies and planting trees on the burial pits. (Mikolaj Bujak/Institute of National Remembrance via AP) Karol Nawrocki, right, head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), stands in front of a grave as he meets the media near DziaÅ‚dowo, Poland, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Special investigators in Poland say they have found mass graves containing the ashes of at least 8,000 Poles slain by Nazi Germans during the Second World War in forest executions. The occupying Nazis tried to hide the killings by incinerating the bodies and planting trees on the burial pits. (Mikolaj Bujak/Institute of National Remembrance via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers

A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

Kids as young as six months old are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: What you need to know

An announcement parents of young kids had been anticipating, on Thursday Health Canada announced the authorization of Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and five years old. From how soon infants, toddlers and preschoolers could be receiving their shots, to what the dosages will be, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what parents need to know.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social