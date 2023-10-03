As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
A New York judge on Tuesday took the air out of the win that former President Donald Trump claimed he scored in the first hours of his civil business fraud trial.
With Trump voluntarily in court for a second day, Judge Arthur Engoron set the record straight about a comment that the ex-president had touted as an important victory.
The issue: Engoron had suggested on Monday that testimony about Trump's 2011 financial statement might be beyond the legal time limit applicable to New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit. It alleges that Trump and his business chronically lied about his wealth on financial statements given to banks, insurers and others.
The relevant statute of limitations rules out claims related to activities before a date in 2014, and Trump's legal team has argued that the time limit cuts off most of the case.
Engoron said Tuesday that "statutes of limitations bar claims, not evidence" and that at the trial's early stage, he's inclined to give both sides considerably leeway to connect older evidence to claims in the lawsuit.
"I want to emphasize: This trial is not an opportunity to relitigate what I have already decided," Engoron said. He ruled last week that all the claims were allowable under the statute of limitations.
A lawyer for James' office, Kevin Wallace, went on to suggest that he was using the 2011 document to show that Trump's financial statements were prepared in the same manner -- giving him and his company the final say over the valuations that appeared -- for at least a decade.
Donald Bender, an accountant who prepared the financial statements for years, testified that Trump's company supplied the numbers that went into the documents. Each spreadsheet was marked "PBC," for "prepared by client," in big, red letters, Bender said.
Trump, who denies any wrongdoing, said during a court break that he thought the trial was "going very well." He reiterated key points of his defense, including that the financial statements bore disclaimers saying that they weren't audited and that others "might reach different conclusions" about his financial position if they had more information.
"This case is a scam. It can't be fraud when you've told institutions to do their own work," Trump said Tuesday.
After Monday's sometimes fiery opening statements, Tuesday's testimony was so plodding that Bender twice let out a long breath on the stand.
Trump plans to testify later in the trial, but he doesn't have to attend it now. While grumbling that he'd rather be on the campaign trail, the Republican former president and 2024 GOP front-runner has used the waiting cameras in a courthouse hallway as a microphone for political messaging. He claims that James, a Democrat, is wielding the justice system as a political cudgel to hobble his ongoing campaign.
James scored an early victory when Engoron, a Democrat, ruled last week that Trump committed fraud by exaggerating the size of his penthouse at Trump Tower, claiming his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida was worth as much as $739 million and putting similar oversized valuations on office towers, golf courses and other assets.
The non-jury trial concerns six remaining claims in the lawsuit and how much Trump might owe in penalties. James is seeking $250 million and a ban on Trump doing business in New York. The judge has already ruled that some of Trump's companies should be dissolved as punishment.
Trump's lawyers said the financial statements were legitimate representations of the worth of unique luxury properties, made even more valuable because of their association with Trump.
The trial is expected to last into December.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Liberal MP Greg Fergus elected new House of Commons Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday.
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
Traffic comes to a stalk on Hwy. 400 as crews clean up celery following rollover
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Canada offers to help UN military intervention in Haiti led by Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is determining how it can best help with an international military intervention in Haiti, leaving it unclear whether this will involve a military role for Canada.
As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
A New York judge indicated Tuesday that he's not embracing former- U.S. president Donald Trump's view that most claims in his civil business fraud trial are too old for court, as the defence had hoped the judge would after the trial's first day.
2 U.S. Army soldiers killed, 12 injured in crash of military transport vehicle in Alaska
Two U.S. Army soldiers were killed and 12 others injured after a military transport vehicle flipped on a dirt road leading to a training area in Alaska, officials said.
Canada
-
Regimental funeral for slain B.C. RCMP officer to take place Wednesday
Mourners will gather in Langley, B.C., Wednesday for a regimental funeral procession, memorial service and final salute to honour an RCMP officer who was killed in the line of duty last month.
-
Frequent price increases by businesses contributing to sticky inflation: BoC official
Bank of Canada deputy governor Nicolas Vincent says businesses are still raising their prices more frequently and by larger amounts than they did before the pandemic, which is contributing to higher-than-expected inflation.
-
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
-
Canada offers to help UN military intervention in Haiti led by Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is determining how it can best help with an international military intervention in Haiti, leaving it unclear whether this will involve a military role for Canada.
-
Grizzly bear attacks rare, but a risk in wilderness, experts say after Banff deaths
Grizzly bear experts say fatal attacks are extremely rare, but it's always a risk when people venture into the wilderness.
-
Traffic comes to a stalk on Hwy. 400 as crews clean up celery following rollover
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
World
-
The UN food agency says that 1 in 5 children who arrive in South Sudan from Sudan are malnourished
At least one in five children arriving in South Sudan from Sudan are malnourished and more than 90 per cent of arrivals haven't eaten in days, the UN food agency said Tuesday.
-
2 U.S. Army soldiers killed, 12 injured in crash of military transport vehicle in Alaska
Two U.S. Army soldiers were killed and 12 others injured after a military transport vehicle flipped on a dirt road leading to a training area in Alaska, officials said.
-
Shooting at a major Bangkok shopping mall kills at least 2, and a suspect is in police custody
A shooter opened fire inside a major shopping mall in the center of Thailand's capital Tuesday afternoon, killing at least two people before being apprehended, authorities said.
-
Pakistan announces big crackdown on migrants in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans
Pakistan's government announced a major crackdown Tuesday on migrants in the country illegally, saying it would expel them starting next month and raising alarm among foreigners without documentation who include an estimated 1.7 million Afghans.
-
Britain's COVID-19 response inquiry enters a second phase with political decisions in the spotlight
Britain's inquiry into the response to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the nation entered its second phase Tuesday, with political decision-making around major developments, such as the timing of lockdowns, taking center stage.
-
Colorado high court to hear case against Christian baker who refused to make LGBTQ-themed cake
On the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court victory this summer for a graphic artist who didn't want to design wedding websites for same-sex couples, Colorado's highest court said Tuesday it will now hear the case of a Christian baker who refused to make a cake celebrating a gender transition.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Liberal MP Greg Fergus elected new House of Commons Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday.
-
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
-
Canada offers to help UN military intervention in Haiti led by Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is determining how it can best help with an international military intervention in Haiti, leaving it unclear whether this will involve a military role for Canada.
Health
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
-
Ontario Pharmacists Association says ability to prescribe birth control should be next
Pharmacists in Ontario can now diagnose and treat 19 common ailments but they still can't prescribe birth control or emergency contraception.
Sci-Tech
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
-
Meta's Instagram, Facebook to charge EU users for ad-free service: source
Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
-
How are ancient Roman and Mayan buildings still standing? Scientists are unlocking their secrets
Ancient builders across the world created structures that are still standing today, thousands of years later -- from Roman engineers who poured thick concrete sea barriers, to Maya masons who crafted plaster sculptures to their gods, to Chinese builders who raised walls against invaders.
Entertainment
-
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
-
A second U.K. police force is looking into allegations of sexual offences committed by Russell Brand
A second British police force is looking into sexual offences allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported Monday.
Business
-
Jury selection begins in trial of fallen cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried
Jury selection began Tuesday in the fraud trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after a prosecutor revealed that no discussions about a potential plea agreement took place in the 10 months since the cryptocurrency executive was arrested and brought to the United States.
-
Stock market today: Unrelenting rise in Treasury yields drags Wall Street lower
Wall Street is sinking again under the weight of higher yields in the bond market.
-
WestJet temporarily suspends flights between Toronto and Montreal
Travellers flying between Toronto and Montreal now have one less option for the winter after WestJet temporarily removed service between the two cities.
Lifestyle
-
Order a bagel and schmear at Feltz Bagels, and you'll be fed an original piece of art
"Feltz Bagels," the latest installation from British artist Lucy Sparrow, uses approximately 30,000 pieces of felt to recreate the look and feel of the authentic Jewish bagel shops prominent in New York's Lower East Side neighborhood.
-
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
-
Study shows where you fall on new internet addiction spectrum
The younger and more comfortable in new technology is, the more likely they are to be addicted to the internet, according to a new study.
Sports
-
Plans to accommodate transgender swimmers at a World Cup meet scrapped because of lack of entries
Plans for the first "open category" swimming races to accommodate transgender competitors at a World Cup this weekend have been scrapped because of a lack of entries.
-
Mavs and Timberwolves play in Abu Dhabi as Gulf region's influence with the NBA grows
The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves play Thursday in the first of two preseason games in the United Arab Emirates capital, but most of the real action is taking place off the court.
-
Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA to prevent witness tampering in his Women's World Cup kiss case
FIFA moved to block potential witness tampering by Luis Rubiales when its disciplinary committee suspended the now-ousted Spanish soccer president, the sport's governing body said in a written verdict explaining the decision.
Autos
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
-
From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.