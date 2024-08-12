As the Mideast holds its breath for larger war, Lebanon’s displaced fear a bleak future

Temperatures will reach 30 C in some Canadian provinces. Here's where
Some Canadian provinces are in for a mixed bag of thunderstorms, heat warnings and air quality alerts as summer weather and wildfires continue this week
Displaced in south Lebanon five times, Kamel Mroue and his wife Mariam are anxious about their next move as they follow the news of clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, fearing border hostilities will turn into all-out war.
The parents of three children, who live abroad, have been back and fourth between their village of Yohmor, just kilometers away from the frontier, and friends elsewhere around Lebanon.
“The future is dim,” said Mroue, an academic.
The conflict has displaced more than 100,000 people in southern Lebanon, according to the International Organization for Migration’s Displacement Tracking Matrix.
Israel and the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah have been trading fire since the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and ignited the war in Gaza, which shows no signs of easing.
Now in its tenth month, the conflict has spread to Lebanon where Israel has inflicted devastation in previous conflicts with Hezbollah.
The 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 157 Israelis, mostly soldiers. Israeli bombardment pounded Hezbollah-controlled south Lebanon and destroyed wide areas of its stronghold in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
Most of the fighting over the last 10 months has erupted on the border between Israel and Lebanon. Israel has ratcheted up tensions with assassinations of senior Hezbollah figures.
Hezbollah's response to Israeli attacks will be strong and effective, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the powerful Lebanese militant group, said earlier this month.
He was speaking in an address marking the one-week memorial of the group's top military commander Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs.
Iran and Hezbollah have also threatened to avenge the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month, widely blamed on Israel. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack.
Lebanon's state, hollowed out by a five-year economic crisis left to fester by ruling elites, had struggled to provide basic services even before the current conflict began. The economic crisis and border conflict have taken a heavy toll.
“It all affects you - your psychological state is affected to the point that I have started taking medicine to calm my nerves,” said Mariam.
While Israel houses its displaced in government-funded accommodation, Lebanon relies on ill-equipped public schools or informal arrangements, such as staying with family or friends.
Wafaa Youssef Al-Darwish sought refuge with family. Originally from the village of Dhraya near the Israeli border, she fled to stay with her sister in Tyre, a southern city that has itself been targeted by air strikes during the conflict.
“We were at our village, working normally and a war was imposed on us,” said Darwish, who used to work in agriculture, producing and selling cans of olive oil. The war deprived Lebanese of homes, neighborhoods, and sustenance, she explained.
“It's a great tragedy."
(Writing by Catherine Cartier; editing by Michael Georgy and Sharon Singleton)
Some Canadian provinces are in for a mixed bag of thunderstorms, heat warnings and air quality alerts as summer weather and wildfires continue this week
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. paid $18.4 million in bonuses this year after hundreds of jobs at the public broadcaster were eliminated, according to documents obtained through access to information laws.
Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.
When the unimaginable happens and a big lotto win hits, it can be life-changing. CTVNews.ca spoke with one lucky player to find out what the windfall taught him.
During Sunday's closing ceremony, the "Mission: Impossible" star performed a daredevil stunt jump from the top of the Stade de France.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Stargazers in Ottawa and Gatineau were treated to a spectacular light show this weekend, as the northern lights lit up the sky.
Cancer cases and deaths among men are expected to surge by 2050, according to a study published Monday, with large increases among men age 65 and older.
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, the Defence Department said Sunday.
Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said wildfire officials will be giving specifics on the criteria needed for re-entry and a return date for evacuees.
An allegedly impaired Toronto driver who was found asleep at the wheel at a police station parking lot north of the city has been charged with impaired driving.
Some Canadian provinces are in for a mixed bag of thunderstorms, heat warnings and air quality alerts as summer weather and wildfires continue this week
Lawyers for two men convicted of mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., are scheduled to appear in court today as the case moves toward sentencing.
Stargazers in Ottawa and Gatineau were treated to a spectacular light show this weekend, as the northern lights lit up the sky.
Extreme weather events like fires, floods, heat waves and droughts pose an increasing risk to Canada’s food supply chain, putting pressure on prices all the way to the grocery store shelf, say experts.
Frequent beatings, overcrowding, withholding of basic rations. Released Palestinians have described to The Associated Press worsening abuses in Israeli prisons crammed with thousands detained since the war in Gaza began 10 months ago.
Displaced in south Lebanon five times, Kamel Mroue and his wife Mariam are anxious about their next move as they follow the news of clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, fearing border hostilities will turn into all-out war.
Arianne Risso worked every day to help her patients battle cancer. That made it all the more heart wrenching when her life -- along with that of seven other doctors -- ended abruptly after a plane tumbled from the sky in Brazil.
Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.
Lawyers for Donald Trump have filed a US$100 million claim with the Justice Department, alleging that the federal search of Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 was inappropriate and hurt Trump’s reputation.
Militants allied with the Islamic State group in eastern Congo have killed at least 12 people in several villages in North Kivu province, a local official said Monday.
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
Ottawa area Liberal MP and cabinet minister Jenna Sudds has responded to Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's request for financial help to support the city's flagging transit system.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, critical minerals and other products, backing calls from industry for Canada to act in alignment with its allies.
Cancer cases and deaths among men are expected to surge by 2050, according to a study published Monday, with large increases among men age 65 and older.
In a show of community spirit, a Waterloo salon owner hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support his daughter’s school located in Cambridge, Ont.
In its first full year in practice, 2,838 patients died by MAID. The most recent government data shows 13,241 Canadians died by MAID in 2022, accounting for 4.1 per cent of all deaths in the country that year.
Visible annually from mid-July to September 1, the Perseid meteor shower is set to peak between Sunday and before dawn Monday. NASA shares some tips for viewing the Perseids.
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are staring into an abyss of their own making – a new "super-black" material that absorbs almost all visible light that reaches it.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
During Sunday's closing ceremony, the "Mission: Impossible" star performed a daredevil stunt jump from the top of the Stade de France.
In the Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively box-office showdown, both husband and wife came out winners. The weekend also featured a high-priced flop. 'Borderland' launched with a paltry US$8.8 million for Lionsgate.
U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady Monday, as markets around the world stabilize following a wild week of extreme swings.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. paid $18.4 million in bonuses this year after hundreds of jobs at the public broadcaster were eliminated, according to documents obtained through access to information laws.
Scotiabank has signed a deal to buy a minority stake in U.S. bank KeyCorp. The Canadian bank will pay a total of about US$2.8 billion for a 14.9 per cent take in the company in two stages.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
People around the world dream of relocating to Italy live the “Dolce Vita” dream. But for many, that dream remains just that – a dream – because of one major stumbling block: immigration.
When the unimaginable happens and a big lotto win hits, it can be life-changing. CTVNews.ca spoke with one lucky player to find out what the windfall taught him.
The Paris Games are over, the Olympic flame that hung suspended in a cauldron above the Jardins de Tuileries extinguished, and the Olympic flag handed over to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.
Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media.
Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe took his own life after suffering from depression and anxiety, his wife Amanda said on Monday.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there has been a 'sharp increase' in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend 'senseless and preventable.'
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
Armed with a keen eye and curiosity, Jim Wilson has watched birds in New Brunswick for decades. Recently, Wilson saw his 400th species of bird, but the search continues for the next one.
A recent Rentals.ca and Urbanation survey shows average rental rates rose 5.9 per cent across the country compared to this time last year, but in Halifax it's a different story.
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
Spectators gathered to glimpse the final flight of the Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber on Sunday, before the iconic aircraft was delivered to its new home at the B.C. Aviation Museum.
Some Canadian provinces are in for a mixed bag of thunderstorms, heat warnings and air quality alerts as summer weather and wildfires continue this week
The decision to demote a member of the Victoria Police Department who allegedly provided confidential reports to the media will be reviewed, according to B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Markham real estate agent who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
Strained affordability amid higher borrowing costs continues to drag down Toronto’s 'lethargic' housing market this summer, according to a new report by RBC Economics.
An allegedly impaired Toronto driver who was found asleep at the wheel at a police station parking lot north of the city has been charged with impaired driving.
Banff residents will vote in a plebiscite on Monday to determine if a pedestrian zone on Banff Avenue should continue.
Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said wildfire officials will be giving specifics on the criteria needed for re-entry and a return date for evacuees.
Calgary saw sun and cloud to start the day on Monday, with popup thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a person was found deceased in the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is continuing to demand the federal government provide new funding to support transit services in the City of Ottawa and is inviting residents to sign a petition in a bid to make that happen.
Thousands of motorists have been caught on camera along King Edward Avenue so far this year, as red light and a photo radar camera keep an eye on traffic in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
The Quebec Liberal Party is proposing that the province adopt its own constitution, a project it says will be 'unifying.'
Monday is the anniversary of one of the darkest days for Montreal Expos fans. On Aug. 12, 1994, the first full day of the Major League Baseball strike started and ended the Expos' run at first place in the league and potential run to the World Series.
The impact of the heavy rainfall left by Storm Debby was still being felt in many parts of Quebec on Monday, but power is gradually returning to normal.
Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said wildfire officials will be giving specifics on the criteria needed for re-entry and a return date for evacuees.
Wins have been rare for the Edmonton Elks — and even rarer at home. Boris Bede kicked three field goals on Sunday as the Elks won their second game in a row, and second of the season, defeating the B.C. Lions 33-16.
Banff residents will vote in a plebiscite on Monday to determine if a pedestrian zone on Banff Avenue should continue.
Bide Awhile Animal Shelter in Dartmouth, N.S., is asking for help supporting 24 kittens.
A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.
From his office overlooking the runway at Gander International Airport, Reg Wright can see all flights in and out of his corner of Newfoundland.
Manitoba's recent efforts to curb retail theft are working, by many accounts, and some businesses are hoping for more permanent changes.
Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in a number of Manitoba communities on Monday morning.
After two decades in business, a beloved independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is shutting its doors for good.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Emergency crews were called to what RCMP said was a serious collision west of Moose Jaw late Sunday night.
One of Canada’s two railway titans is clapping back after its workers got the green light to move ahead with a strike in just over a week.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
Provincial police said 36 motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year.
Guelph Police have charged a man after they said a healthcare worker was touched inappropriately by a patient.
One of Canada’s two railway titans is clapping back after its workers got the green light to move ahead with a strike in just over a week.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
The Saskatoon Hilltops kicked off their season in style, taking to SMF Field for their home opener against the Edmonton Huskies.
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed a third crash on a northern Ontario highway Sunday, saying a motor vehicle collision in Estaire closed northbound lanes of Highway 69 for more than two hours.
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 17 is reopened between Espanola and Nairn Centre after a crash on Sunday afternoon.
Air travel service to smaller communities and medium-sized cities is on the decline, pushing up airfares and leaving parts of the country less connected.
Two people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. round 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, emergency services were called to the crash on Carlow Road south of Warren Street in Central Elgin.
Green, affordable housing in London is getting a boost from the federal government. A project that helps helps multi-unit residential buildings owned by low-income nonprofit organizations get to net zero, is getting $425,935.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is probing a suspicious fire in Orillia after large cardboard bales went up into flames.
Highway 11 is closed in Huntsville Ont., following a single-vehicle crash that left three people in critical condition.
OPP are appealing to the public for help in their search for an Orillia woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon.
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.
The City of Windsor and curlers are gearing up for the first curling season at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.
A 55-year-old man is facing an assault charges after a neighbour dispute in Chatham.
The decision to demote a member of the Victoria Police Department who allegedly provided confidential reports to the media will be reviewed, according to B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of B.C.’s southern Interior Sunday as the wildfire service reports more than 1,000 lightning strikes in the region since Friday.
Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies at the Olympic Games in Paris.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Lawyers for two men convicted of mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., are scheduled to appear in court today as the case moves toward sentencing.
The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.
The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says conserving land is crucial to maintaining biodiversity and preserving habitats that support diverse species and ecological processes.
As of Sunday evening, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed on Saturday or Sunday.
A 27-year-old man faces 22 criminal charges after a firearm, ammo and other items were stolen from a vehicle parked in downtown Sault Ste. Marie last week.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.