As migrants overwhelm a Texas border city, others wait in Mexico for appointments to enter the U.S.
Waiting three weeks and counting to cross into Texas, Lila sat in a shelter on the Mexico border Friday feeling trapped: The cartels make it too dangerous to turn around and the U.S. government offers no guarantees if she keeps going.
"They don't ask for papers. They ask you for money," said Lila, a 39-year-old from Honduras, describing officers who pulled her off buses as she made her journey north. She insisted only her first name be used because she fears retaliation from the cartels.
Her lack of good options reflected feelings of wide frustration -- among both migrants and officials in U.S. cities -- as the arrival of large groups of migrants this week overwhelmed Border Patrol agents. More than 8,000 migrants turned up this week at the Texas border city of Eagle Pass, across from Piedras Negas, where Lila and her Cuban partner waited for an appointment to seek asylum in the U.S.
Many others are not waiting and crossed through the Rio Grande, including a 3-year-old boy who authorities say drowned. An international bridge remained closed Friday as agents are reassigned to handle the large numbers in Eagle Pass, which for two years has been the epicenter of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's border mission known as Operation Lone Star. That has included a floating barrier in the Rio Grande.
Residents of Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras said that though their communities have been part of the immigration route for years, the size of the groups now is unusual. Migrants who arrived this week said they formed organically along the way.
"Reynosa is really tough. Juarez is dangerous right now, too," said Eric Flores, a 39-year-old from Honduras.
Migrants were stopped at the border 142,037 times during the first 17 days of September, up 15 per cent from 123,777 the same period last month, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures released Thursday by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Those figures include up to 1,450 people admitted daily with a mobile app for asylum appointments, called CBP One, but the vast majority are illegal entries.
Flores said he arrived on a train from Mexico City in a group of about 3,000 people. The group dispersed to different border cities, Flores said, and he ended up at a Catholic shelter in Piedras Negras where he heard he could find safety. He was among just under 200 migrants who roamed the grounds of the Casa de Migrante Frontera Digna on Friday.
Some migrants who arrive at the border stop only for a quick meal before crossing the Rio Grande. Others, like Flores, wait for an appointment.
"We're waiting for God to give us a sign and that we get an appointment approved so we can cross legally," he said. "What we want is the American dream, to work and provide for our families, not to hurt the country."
After rolling out CBP One this year, the Department of Homeland Security touted the app as a key tool in creating a more efficient and orderly system at the border.
Mexico's top diplomat, Alicia Barcena, said at a news conference in New York that migrant shelters in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas, are 95 per cent full. She said the Mexican government is "very worried" about the border closures and the increase in migrants. She said more should be done to limit migration through the Darien Gap.
The unfolding response in Eagle Pass, where the mayor declared an emergency, illustrates how Border Patrol agents have become overwhelmed in recent days by asylum-seekers on parts of the U.S. border with Mexico. In San Diego and El Paso, officials this week also closed border crossings so agents could help with the influx.
The closures this week included an international railway in Eagle Pass. Union Pacific Railroad Co. said the track would reopen at midnight Saturday as roughly 2,400 rail cars remained unable to move on both sides of the border.
After a dip in illegal crossings that followed new asylum restrictions in May, President Joe Biden's administration is again on its heels. Democratic mayors and governors are seeking more relief for hosting asylum-seekers. Republicans are seizing on the issue ahead of 2024 elections.
In August, the Border Patrol made 181,509 arrests on the Mexican border, up 37 per cent from July but little changed from August 2022 and well below the high of more than 220,000 in December, according to figures released Friday. People in families with children fueled the increase, with 93,999 arrests -- the highest on record -- up from 60,454 in July and 31,487 in June.
"Our operational tempo along the border has increased in response to increased encounters, and we remain squarely focused on our broader security mission and enforcing U.S. immigration laws," said Troy Miller, acting CBP commissioner.
Alicia, a 36-year-old Honduran, and her family were lucky enough to get a hard-fought slot to present themselves at the port of entry in Eagle Pass on Sunday. She withheld her name for fear of retaliation from the Mexican government.
At the start of the week, Alicia took off from Monterrey with her husband, teenage daughter, son, and granddaughter heading to Piedras Negras. Despite proof of the CBP One appointment that is supposed to allow them to travel through Mexico, she said the family immediately encountered corrupt officers.
The first checkpoint had a toll of about 1,000 pesos -- about US$58 -- to cross. At the second checkpoint, Alicia said her family and other migrants were corralled by a soldier who said only those who "collaborated" would be allowed to move forward. A kind of bidding war erupted, she said, with the soldier asking the group who wanted to make a first offer.
When the soldier saw her stash of money, Alicia said, he grabbed the pesos that were supposed to feed her family on the journey.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP has identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
WATCH Video of rats running on wall prompts closure of Waterloo Tim Hortons
A Tim Hortons on University of Waterloo campus has been closed after a video of rats scurrying down one of the restaurant’s walls surfaced online.
'He had a big heart': Father of fallen teenage wildland firefighter remembers his son
When 19-year-old Jaxon Billyboy graduated high school in Williams Lake in June, it was a proud moment for his father Sheldon Bowe.
How does India's visa office suspension affect Canadian travellers?
The suspension of Indian visa services for Canadians this week has prompted uncertainty among many who had hoped to travel to India in the near future. Here's what the visa centre closure could mean for India's sizable diaspora community in Canada, which is now caught in the middle of rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
Health Canada recalls more than 28,000 X-Lite lighters due to burn hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for the X-Lite Multi-Purpose Lighter, warning consumers about the potential fire and burn hazards associated with this product.
TREND LINE Conservatives extend summer lead over Liberals, NDP sees bump in Nanos ballot tracking
With the fall sitting of Parliament underway, Nanos ballot tracking shows the federal Conservatives continue to hold onto the lead they’ve had all summer while the Liberals remain stalled, and the NDP has managed to gain a bit of steam in third place.
Who's Bob Menendez? New Jersey's senator charged with corruption has survived politically for years
Bob Menendez, 69, has survived politically for nearly five decades. The son of Cuban immigrants and an attorney by training, he was a Union City, New Jersey, school board member at age 20 -- before he graduated from law school -- and went on to become the mayor of the city. Here's some of what we know about him.
Canada
-
'He had a big heart': Father of fallen teenage wildland firefighter remembers his son
When 19-year-old Jaxon Billyboy graduated high school in Williams Lake in June, it was a proud moment for his father Sheldon Bowe.
-
How does India's visa office suspension affect Canadian travellers?
The suspension of Indian visa services for Canadians this week has prompted uncertainty among many who had hoped to travel to India in the near future. Here's what the visa centre closure could mean for India's sizable diaspora community in Canada, which is now caught in the middle of rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
-
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
-
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP has identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
-
Jewish groups celebrate as Quebec man sentenced to 15 months for fomenting hatred
A Quebec man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews has been sentenced to 15 months in jail and three years of probation.
-
Premier Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle hours after 3rd minister resigns in a month
Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet for the second time in recent weeks after Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Friday he is stepping away from politics to move into the private sector.
World
-
Who's Bob Menendez? New Jersey's senator charged with corruption has survived politically for years
Bob Menendez, 69, has survived politically for nearly five decades. The son of Cuban immigrants and an attorney by training, he was a Union City, New Jersey, school board member at age 20 -- before he graduated from law school -- and went on to become the mayor of the city. Here's some of what we know about him.
-
Judge peppers lawyers in prelude to trial of New York's business fraud lawsuit against Trump
A New York judge peppered Donald Trump's lawyers with questions Friday as they tried to persuade the court to throw out a civil lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general accusing the former president and his company of deceiving banks, insurers and others by exaggerating his wealth.
-
As migrants overwhelm a Texas border city, others wait in Mexico for appointments to enter the U.S.
Waiting three weeks and counting to cross into Texas, Lila sat in a shelter on the Mexico border Friday feeling trapped: The cartels make it too dangerous to turn around and the U.S. government offers no guarantees if she keeps going.
-
Video of Elijah McClain's stop by police shown as officers on trial in Black man's death
Elijah McClain's mother left a Colorado courtroom in tears Friday after prosecutors showed video footage of the 23-year-old Black man pinned down by police officers during a fatal 2019 confrontation, which rose to prominence during nationwide protests over racial discrimination and excessive force in policing.
-
Tropical Storm Ophelia gathers strength off the mid-Atlantic coast, promising heavy rain and wind
Tropical Storm Ophelia gained strength as it churned toward the North Carolina coast on Friday, promising a weekend of heavy rain and windy conditions throughout the mid-Atlantic.
-
Arizona's sweltering summer could set new record for most heat-associated deaths in big metro
America's hottest metro area is on track to set an annual record for heat-associated deaths after a sweltering summer, particularly in Phoenix.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
-
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
-
Here's what Canada is pledging in multi-year support for Ukraine, updated trade deal
Canada is making a multi-year commitment to provide steady support to Ukraine, including hundreds of millions of dollars for new armoured vehicles.
Health
-
Toronto woman completes race to end Alzheimer's, surpasses fundraising goal
A Toronto woman has completed 10 triathlons in 10 provinces to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s research in honour of her mom and all Canadians affected by the disease.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 28,000 X-Lite lighters due to burn hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for the X-Lite Multi-Purpose Lighter, warning consumers about the potential fire and burn hazards associated with this product.
-
Some providers are dropping gender-affirming care for kids even in cases where it's legal
As Republican-led states have rushed to ban gender-affirming care for minors, care has abruptly been halted because medical providers are wary of harsh liability provisions in those same laws -- one of multiple reasons that advocates say care has become harder to access even where it remains legal.
Sci-Tech
-
In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger
Researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm.
-
New app uses AI to help Calgary medical students practise interacting with patients
A Calgary medical student has developed an app that allows future doctors to work on their diagnostic and communication skills before they set up their practices.
-
Inside the delicate art of maintaining America's aging nuclear weapons
In an ultra-sterile room at a secure factory in Kansas City, U.S. government technicians refurbish the nation's nuclear warheads. The job is exacting: Each warhead has thousands of springs, gears and copper contacts that must work in conjunction to set off a nuclear explosion.
Entertainment
-
Sabato De Sarno makes much anticipated debut at Gucci under the gaze of stars like Julia Roberts
Sabato De Sarno wants people to fall in love with Gucci again, calling his debut collection 'Gucci Ancora,' Italian for 'Gucci Again.'
-
Movie reviews: 'Dumb Money' is a rousing, high-energy, fist-in-the-air crowd pleaser
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Dumb Money,' 'Expend4bles' and 'Stop Making Sense.'
-
Director of migration drama denounced by right-wing leaders as film opens in Poland
Right-wing Polish leaders denounced a new feature film by director Agnieszka Holland as it premiered in the country Friday, accusing the work of defaming Poland with its exploration of a migration crisis along the border with Belarus.
Business
-
Ramp up in U.S. auto strike expected to affect Canadian parts producers
Autoworkers in the U.S. ramped up their strike Friday in a move that's expected to have knock-on effects for Canadian parts producers.
-
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a US$2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
Amazon Prime Video will include advertising during shows and movies starting early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.
-
Canada-India tensions spell trouble for trade growth, investment: business leaders
The escalating tension between Canada and India is jeopardizing delicate trade and investment relationships that the two sides have been working for years to advance, business leaders said.
Lifestyle
-
Sask. sisters' sanctuary gives ponies and donkeys with special needs a second chance at life
A sanctuary just outside of Estevan is giving some of Saskatchewan’s smallest equines with special needs the opportunity for a forever home.
-
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
-
Shimano recalls 760K bike cranksets in Canada, U.S. over crash hazard following injury reports
Cycling company Shimano is recalling some 760,000 bike cranksets in the U.S. and Canada due to a crash hazard that has resulted in several reported injuries.
Sports
-
Canadian Premier League revamps trophy case with new hardware up for grabs
A new trophy, the Canadian Premier League Shield, will be presented to the regular-season winner. And the North Star Cup will replace the North Star Shield, which was previously awarded to the CPL's playoff champion from 2019 to 2022.
-
Maple Leafs excited by 'different elements' brought by Reaves, Domi and Bertuzzi
Ryan Reaves wasn't going to sign just anywhere.
-
South America's 2030 World Cup soccer bid seeks to rise above political tensions in the region
The bid by four South American countries to host soccer's 2030 World Cup will stay intact until next year regardless of political tensions in the region, a top team bid official says.
Autos
-
U.S. autoworkers expand their strike to 38 locations in 20 states. Biden plans visit to show support
The United Auto Workers union expanded its strike against major carmakers Friday, walking out of all 38 parts-distribution centres operated by General Motors and Jeep and Ram owner Stellantis in 20 states but sparing Ford from further shutdowns.
-
Lawyers who sued Tesla board for excess pay want US$10,000 an hour
A legal team that forced Tesla's directors to agree in July to return more than US$700 million in compensation to the automaker for allegedly overpaying themselves are now seeking a huge payday of their own.
-
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike
General Motors and Stellantis announced fresh layoffs Wednesday that they blamed on damage from the United Auto Workers strike, and the labour standoff grew more tense just two days before the union was expected to call for new walkouts.