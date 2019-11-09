

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic Bureau Chief’s Todd Battis





Warning: This story contains details that readers may find disturbing.

TORONTO -- A daycare worker in the United Kingdom is accused of being a prolific sexual predator with some victims being as young as two, police said.

Under British law, the suspect at the centre of the case can’t be named, but authorities said a male worker in Torquay, U.K. was charged with sexual assault.

As many as 100 families have been alerted by police that their child may have been victimized.

The alleged crimes took place at the Jack and Jill Childcare nursery school and have shaken the quiet community along England’s southwest coast.

Police said the suspect had access to more than 100 young children -- some barely old enough to walk.

There’s no evidence to suggest the case involves child pornography, investigators said. Police said the suspect is believed to have acted alone.

The case appears to have been prompted by the parents of a child who filed an abuse complaint with police. This led to authorities watching approximately 250 hours of footage from inside the facility.

“As a result of that review, we have now identified a number of children aged two years and over who we believe to be potential victims of further contact offenses," police chief inspector James Stock said at a press conference.

The suspect is under strict bail conditions until a court appearance later this month. He’s also left the area, but that's done little to comfort for parents.

One mother who didn’t want to appear on camera has a child who attended the daycare and said her trust has been shaken.

"That nursery is fantastic. It's like a family. We trusted our children being there and we haven't had any doubts, so it's a huge, huge shock,” she said.

The case has also been alarming for neighbours.

"It's just really shocking, it's worrying and upsetting that that could happen," a neighbour said.

Another woman echoed those thoughts, adding, "I feel for the families."

On the door of the school is a notice saying the facility is closed and its license has been temporarily suspended. It reads, “the purpose of the suspension is to allow time to investigate our belief that a child may be exposed to a risk of harm.”