As fighting rages in Gaza, a U.S. envoy is set to meet with the Palestinian president
The Palestinian president was set to meet Friday with U.S. officials to discuss postwar arrangements for Gaza that could include reactivating Palestinian security forces driven out by Hamas in its 2007 takeover of the territory.
While Israel has vowed to keep fighting until it wipes out Gaza's Hamas rulers, the international call for a ceasefire has grown in volume. Israel has drawn international outrage and rare criticism from the U.S. -- its main ally -- over the killing of civilians.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. President Joe Biden during a call Thursday that a quick ceasefire for Gaza would be possible if Washington withdrew its unconditional support for Israel.
More than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory, which does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Israel says 116 of its soldiers have died in its ground offensive after Hamas raided southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people -- mostly civilians -- and taking about 240 hostages.
Currently:
-- Israel's president says now isn't the time to discuss a two-state solution.
-- Israel's mass arrest campaign sows fear in northern Gaza.
-- A Liberian-flagged cargo ship is hit and set ablaze by a projectile from rebel-controlled Yemen.
-- EU leaders increasingly back a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
Here's what's happening in the war:
HAGUE COURT REJECTS BID TO BAN TRANSFER TO ISRAEL OF F-35 FIGHTER JET PARTS FROM DUTCH WAREHOUSE
THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- A Dutch court rejected a request Friday by a group of human rights and humanitarian organizations to order a halt to the transfer to Israel of parts for F-35 fighter jets.
The organizations went to court Dec. 4 arguing that delivery of parts for F-35 jets makes the Netherlands complicit in possible war crimes being committed by Israel in its war with Hamas. The parts are stored in a warehouse in the Dutch town of Woensdrecht.
In a written statement, the court said that the judge who heard the civil case concluded that the Dutch government "weighed the relevant interests" before agreeing to the delivery of parts. It was not immediately clear if the groups that brought the civil case would appeal.
Government lawyer Reimer Veldhuis told the judge hearing the civil case that a ban on transfers from the Netherlands would effectively be meaningless as "the United States would deliver these parts to Israel from another place."
A LIBERIAN-FLAGGED CARGO SHIP IS HIT BY A PROJECTILE FROM REBEL-CONTROLLED YEMEN
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A Liberian-flagged cargo ship caught fire Friday in the Red Sea after being hit by a projectile launched from rebel-controlled Yemen, a U.S. defence official and a private intelligence firm said.
The attack on the Al Jasrah further escalates a campaign by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who have claimed responsibility for a series of missile assaults in recent days in the Red Sea and its strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The attacks come as a response to the Israel-Hamas war and the pounding air-and-ground offensive targeting the Gaza Strip, though linking the ships targeted in the rebel assaults has grown more tenuous -- or nonexistent -- as the attacks continue.
The U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the assault.
The Al Jasrah is operated by German-based shipper Hapag Lloyd, which declined to immediately comment about the attack. It wasn't yet clear if any of the crew on board the vessel had been hurt in the attack, which may have come from either a drone or a missile.
------
Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell contributed.
A FRENCH ISRAELI HOSTAGE'S BODY IS FOUND IN GAZA, FRANCE SAYS
PARIS -- France's foreign minister says the body of a French-Israeli citizen taken hostage by Hamas militants has been found in Gaza.
The minister, Catherine Colonna, posted on social media her "immense sadness" at the death of Elia Toledano.
She said the Israeli military announced that his body had been found. He was reported to have been taken hostage at a music festival attacked by militants during Hamas' Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
BREAKING Prince Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher, awarded 140,000 pounds
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, poised to become law
U.K. police 'overjoyed' that British teen missing for 6 years has been found in France
U.K. police said Friday that they are 'relieved and overjoyed' to learn that a teenager found walking along a road in southwestern France is a British boy who went missing six years ago.
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
Many Canadians have had long COVID for almost 4 years. Researchers say there's hope
Forty-two per cent of the people in Canada reporting lasting symptoms had them for a year or more, but Canadian doctors and scientists want long COVID patients to know that research is accelerating.
Boy, 13, charged after allegedly planning mass shooting in a synagogue
'Weighing our options': Ottawa open to further pause to expand assisted dying rules
Fourth Calgarian arrested for terrorism-related offences in ongoing investigation
Where is Kremlin foe Navalny? His allies say he has been moved but they still don't know where
The whereabouts of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny remained unknown on Friday, with penitentiary officials reporting that earlier this month he was moved from the region where he was serving time, but still not disclosing where he is, the politician's allies said.
'I haven't done anything criminally wrong': Arrest warrant issued for 'crypto king' associate in Dubai
An Ontario judge has ordered the arrest of an associate of the self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ after he refused to surrender his passport and claimed he fled to Dubai instead.
Fourth Calgarian arrested for terrorism-related offences in ongoing investigation
-
Canada produced nearly a quarter of the global wildfire emissions in 2023: report
Canada produced 23 per cent of the global wildfire carbon emissions for 2023, according to a new report by Copernicus, an environmental observation department of the European Union’s Space program.
Could defence lawyers be punished for closing argument in Ibrahim Ali case?
The family of a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and murdered by Ibrahim Ali in July 2017 said they were “shocked and revolted at the appalling conduct of the defence during the case,” and want the two lawyers to lose their licences.
-
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
'This is extremely difficult': Convicted killer of N.B. teen denied parole
Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux appeared at a parole hearing in Quebec on Monday and a day later the Parole Board of Canada made the decision to deny day parole and full parole.
U.K. police 'overjoyed' that British teen missing for 6 years has been found in France
U.K. police said Friday that they are 'relieved and overjoyed' to learn that a teenager found walking along a road in southwestern France is a British boy who went missing six years ago.
-
Denmark widens terror investigation that coincides with arrests of alleged Hamas members in Germany
Denmark is holding two people in custody and four others are the target of a terrorism investigation, a prosecutor said Friday, in a case that coincided with one arrest in the Netherlands and several in Germany of alleged Hamas members.
-
Hungary's Orban says he won't hesitate to slam the brakes on Ukraine's EU membership
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday his country will have plenty of opportunities in the future to interrupt Ukraine's process of joining the European Union, the day after the right-wing leader's stunning turnaround allowed an EU summit to move forward on bringing the war-torn country into the bloc.
-
Boy, 13, charged after allegedly planning mass shooting in a synagogue
-
California regulators vote to extend Diablo Canyon nuclear plant operations through 2030
California energy regulators voted Thursday to allow the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant to operate for an additional five years, despite calls from environmental groups to shut it down.
-
EU leaders fail to agree on a (euro)50 billion aid package for Ukraine and on renegotiation of EU budget
The European Union decided Thursday to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, a momentous moment and stunning reversal for a country at war that had struggled to find the backing for its membership aspirations and long faced obstinate opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, poised to become law
-
Liberals, NDP agree to new deadline to introduce pharmacare legislation
After being unable to table — let alone pass — pharmacare framework legislation this year, the Liberals and New Democrats have agreed to a new deadline to present the bill: March 1, 2024.
-
As Conservative House tactics persist, Gould suggests Poilievre's party take a 'time-out'
As members of Parliament are bracing for the end of the House of Commons sitting—on time despite persisting Conservative delay tactics—Government House Leader Karina Gould says she thinks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party needs 'a little time-out.'
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
-
'Weighing our options': Ottawa open to further pause to expand assisted dying rules
-
What to know about abortion lawsuits being heard in U.S. courts this week
The Texas Supreme Court received a lot of attention this week when it rejected a woman's request for an immediate abortion there due to harrowing pregnancy complications. It's one of several Western states where there have been developments and court arguments this week in lawsuits over state abortion policies.
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
-
Pope, once a victim of AI-generated imagery, calls for treaty to regulate artificial intelligence
Pope Francis on Thursday called for an international treaty to ensure artificial intelligence is developed and used ethically, arguing that the risks of technology lacking human values of compassion, mercy, morality and forgiveness are too great.
-
How deepfake hoaxes may be used in Canada by violent extremists, according to analysts
Violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence, says a newly released analysis.
Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, rep for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Homicide' star says
Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, a representative said Thursday.
-
BREAKING Prince Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher, awarded 140,000 pounds
-
opinion How much of Season 6 of 'The Crown' is actually accurate?
The final part of the final season of hit series "The Crown" is finally here, and not without controversy ahead of its release. In a column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down moments of fact versus fiction in part two of the sixth season.
Amazon, Target and more will stop selling water beads marketed to kids due to rising safety concerns
Three major retailers -- Amazon, Target and Walmart -- say they're suspending sales of water-bead products marketed to young children due to growing safety concerns.
-
TREND LINE How Canadians' fears about the economy translate to their spending habits
Canadians are tightening their belts this holiday season, spending less overall than they did at the same time last year while worrying about how they will fare financially in 2024, according to new data from Nanos Research.
-
Canadian home sales, listings, prices down in November from a month earlier: CREA
Home sales, prices and listings fell in November from a month earlier as many potential buyers and sellers hunkered down to wait for signs of relief on interest rates, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Thursday.
No turkey, no cannabis: Here's what to know about crossing the Canada-U.S. border during the holidays
The Canada Border Services Agency is urging Canadians to be prepared before crossing the border ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
-
Rembrandt portraits that were privately held for nearly 200 years go on show in Amsterdam
After nearly 200 years in a private collection, a pair of small portraits by 17th century Dutch Master Rembrandt van Rijn went on display Wednesday after a long-term loan to the Netherlands' national art and history museum.
Bianca Andreescu says her back isn't ready for the Australian Open
Bianca Andreescu says she won't play in next month's Australian Open because of a nagging back injury. The 2019 U.S. Open champion from Mississauga, Ont., has been dealing with a stress fracture in her back since the summer.
-
Female soccer fans in Iran allowed into Tehran stadium for men's game. FIFA head praises progress
Female soccer fans in Iran claimed a small win Thursday in their long campaign to be allowed into stadiums to watch men's games after decades of near total exclusion and harassment.
-
Tim Hortons, Telus reinstate support for Hockey Canada following scandal
Two sponsors who previously pulled support for Hockey Canada, when it was embroiled in scandal last year, say they are backing the organization once more.
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.
-
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.