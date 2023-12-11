:As few details are released, fatal stabbing of Catholic priest rocks small Nebraska community
The fatal stabbing of a Catholic priest inside the church rectory where he lived has rocked the eastern Nebraska community of Fort Calhoun, a one-stoplight town where people tend not to worry if they forget to lock their doors at night.
The Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, who served at St. John the Baptist church, was attacked during what authorities called a break-in early Sunday. The 65-year-old died despite being rushed to an Omaha hospital. Officers with the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested a man, who was still in the church rectory when they arrived six minutes after the priest called 911.
"A lot of people learned about the death of Father Gutgsell when they showed up for Mass and found the church circled with police crime tape," church deacon Jerry Mapes told the Omaha World-Herald.
By Monday, the church nestled in a neighborhood a block away from the elementary school was clear of crime scene tape as it prepared to host a wake for one of its members, but the yellow plastic continued to encircle the rectory -- the modest home next to the church.
A stack of church bulletins sat unused just outside the sanctuary -- with a note from Gutgsell about how he had planned to preach about St. John the Baptist's namesake from the Bible on Sunday. On the way into town, the lighted sign along the highway welcoming visitors to Fort Calhoun asked for "prayers for our church and our community."
Gutgsell was attacked just one day after the Christmas in Calhoun celebration, where many of the town's residents celebrated with a full day of events including a Boy Scout pancake breakfast at St. John the Baptist. The small congregation of more than 250 families is an active one known for its fish fries during Lent and its vacation Bible school programs every summer.
Fort Calhoun hosts only about 1,000 residents, located about 16 miles (25.75 kilometers) north of Omaha. The town is best known for being home to Fort Atkinson, the first U.S. military post west of the Missouri River, where volunteers dress up in clothes from the period as part of a living history program. It is about 75 miles (120.70 kilometers) south of Sioux City, Iowa, where authorities say the suspect in Gutgsell's death was from.
But the priest's stabbing was the second killing to happen this year in the small town.
"You know, there's no murders forever and ever, and then all of a sudden, bam!" said Kevin Schultz, one of two pastors at the Cherry Hill church and ice cream shop on the main highway just a few blocks away from St. John the Baptist.
A day following the attack with little new details released, residents were left to speculate about Gutgsell's killing. Prosecutors said they expect to file formal homicide and weapons charges on Tuesday against Kierre L. Williams, 43, who was arrested inside the rectory. He doesn't have a lawyer yet and likely won't appear in court until Wednesday.
"It seems like there's more to the story," Schultz said.
Court records in Iowa show Williams is facing a misdemeanor assault charge; he is accused of punching someone at a soup kitchen in Sioux City after getting in an argument in July. The criminal charge against him in that case lists him as homeless.
Longtime Fort Calhoun resident Stephen Green said he didn't know Gutgsell personally, although he'd been to fish fries at the church and sent his kids to vacation Bible school there, and it's where he had his first communion as a boy. He's always known the town that he's lived in since he was 5 years old to be safe, and he remembers riding his bike all over Fort Calhoun when he was young. But he said the killing of Gutgsell -- and the August killing of 71-year-old Linda Childers -- are eye opening.
"It's a crazy world I guess. Anything can happen to anybody," Green said.
In August, Childers was found dead in her rural home in Fort Calhoun in what authorities believe was a home invasion by a man she didn't know. In that case, William P. Collins has been charged with first-degree murder and other counts.
"It shouldn't happen in a small town like this," said Andy Faucher, who owns the Longhorn Bar and Grill where people gathered to eat and talk about what happened. Faucher said the fact that this latest murder involved a priest only "intensifies the scariness of the situation."
On Sunday evening, the congregation held a vigil at St. John the Baptist to remember Gutgsell, who served at several different parishes across the Archdiocese of Omaha during his 39 years as a priest. In addition to leading St. John the Baptist in Fort Calhoun, Gutgsell helped at St. Francis Borgia in Blair, where the archbishop held a special service after the stabbing on Sunday and met with members of the congregation.
"We continue to pray that the Lord of mercy and love will welcome Father Gutgsell into his Heavenly kingdom," Archbishop of Omaha George J. Lucas said in a statement. "May Our Blessed Mother intercede for us all as we grieve his death."
The Archdiocese said Gutgsell was a native of Kansas City, Missouri, who graduated from the University of St. Thomas in 1980 and attended the St. Paul Seminary in Minnesota before joining the priesthood in 1984.
Funeral arrangements for Gutgsell are pending.
Kelly Tegels told KETV that she had just seen Gutgsell at Mass on Saturday night, so his death didn't feel real yet.
"It's going to be hard," Tegels said at the vigil. "I'm bringing flowers tonight because he always had this altar decorated with flowers, and I know he would appreciate it."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
Most Albertans don't want the province to pull out of CPP, survey finds
One month after finance ministers met to discuss the Alberta government's intent to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute suggests there's little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see Alberta leave the plan.
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
Hasbro cuts 1,100 jobs, or 20 per cent of its workforce, prompted by the ongoing malaise in the toy business
Toy maker Hasbro said Monday it is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20 per cent of its workforce, as the malaise in the toy business extends through another holiday shopping season.
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here’s how you can see it.
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
The federal government unveiled some details Monday of a long-awaited plan to help uninsured Canadians afford dental care -- a rollout industry professionals say they'll be watching closely for its impact on staff shortages and private coverage.
UPDATED 'Technical issue' affecting parcel deliveries now resolved: Canada Post
A 'technical issue' that prevented Canada Post from accepting parcels for delivery within Canada has now been fixed, the postal service says.
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
Canada
-
UPDATED
UPDATED 'Technical issue' affecting parcel deliveries now resolved: Canada Post
A 'technical issue' that prevented Canada Post from accepting parcels for delivery within Canada has now been fixed, the postal service says.
-
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
-
Missing woman from First Nation in Saskatchewan found safe, police say
A 39-year-old woman who was reported missing from Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan has been found safe, police say.
-
Advocates, victims' families oppose police plan to destroy Robert Pickton evidence
Sarah Jean de Vries fears there will be no justice for the victims of serial killer Robert Pickton if the RCMP goes through with its plan to destroy or return thousands of pieces of evidence seized in the case.
-
Most Albertans don't want the province to pull out of CPP, survey finds
One month after finance ministers met to discuss the Alberta government's intent to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute suggests there's little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see Alberta leave the plan.
-
Police violated protesters' rights in Wet'suwet'en pipeline blockades: Amnesty International
A report by Amnesty International says police in British Columbia conducted arbitrary arrests and "aggressive surveillance, harassment and intimidation" of First Nations protesters blocking a pipeline project.
World
-
Hunter Biden pushes for dismissal of gun case, saying law violates the Second Amendment
Hunter Biden pushed back Monday against gun charges filed against him, challenging the case on multiple fronts as unconstitutional and politically motivated days after he was hit with new tax charges.
-
Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-storey Bronx apartment building collapses
A six-storey corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves, according to authorities and bystander and news video. There were no reports of injuries by early evening, but firefighters were continuing to search.
-
Ramaswamy was the target of death threats in New Hampshire that led to FBI arrest, campaign says
A New Hampshire man has been accused of sending text messages threatening to kill a presidential candidate ahead of a scheduled campaign event Monday, federal prosecutors said.
-
Special counsel Jack Smith asks the U.S. Supreme Court to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted
Special counsel Jack Smith on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up and rule quickly on whether former U.S. President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election results.
-
Man shoots woman and 3 children, then himself, at Las Vegas apartment complex, police say
A man shot and killed a woman and two children and critically wounded a third child Monday before fatally shooting himself at a Las Vegas apartment complex, authorities said.
-
Russia targets Kyiv with ballistic missiles as fears increase of attacks on energy infrastructure
A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's capital early Monday destroyed several homes and left more than 100 households without electricity.
Politics
-
'I know I messed up': House Speaker Fergus challenged by MPs probing video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus testified Monday before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he 'messed up.'
-
Tories have 'successfully' scapegoated carbon price in affordability crisis: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Conservative party has been successful at "scapegoating" the carbon price as the reason everything is more expensive.
-
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
The federal government unveiled some details Monday of a long-awaited plan to help uninsured Canadians afford dental care -- a rollout industry professionals say they'll be watching closely for its impact on staff shortages and private coverage.
Health
-
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
-
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
-
Quebec health reform bill passes after government invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
Sci-Tech
-
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here’s how you can see it.
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
-
Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher legal fees for failed court challenge
A judge ordered Prince Harry on Monday to pay nearly 50,000 pounds (more than US$60,000) in legal fees to the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid for his failed court challenge in a libel lawsuit.
-
Why Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' became so popular - and stayed that way
If anything about Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' annoys you, best to avoid shopping malls now. Or the radio. Maybe music altogether, for that matter.
Business
-
Epic Games wins antitrust lawsuit against Google over barriers to its Android app store
A U.S. federal court jury has decided that Google's Android app store has been protected by anti-competitive barriers that have damaged smartphone consumers and software developers, dealing a blow to a major pillar of a technology empire.
-
Hasbro cuts 1,100 jobs, or 20 per cent of its workforce, prompted by the ongoing malaise in the toy business
Toy maker Hasbro said Monday it is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20 per cent of its workforce, as the malaise in the toy business extends through another holiday shopping season.
-
BlackBerry names new CEO, calls off plans for IPO of Internet of Things business
BlackBerry Ltd. has promoted John Giamatteo to chief executive and called off plans for an initial public offering of its Internet of Things business, but still plans to split its operations.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians Googled a lot of things in 2023, here are some of the top queries
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
-
Forget the surprise if you're thinking of giving a pet as a holiday present
Giving a pet as a blind gift isn't recommended, but offering one without the surprise element and with a little planning can enrich the lives of animals and humans alike. That's especially important now, when shelters and rescue groups are experiencing crisis-level numbers of animals due to the economy and higher costs for supplies.
-
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Sports
-
Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in Saudi Arabia after all. Inter Miami confirmed Monday that it will take part in the Riyadh Season Cup -- something that was announced by Saudi officials on Nov. 21. Inter Miami said the reports at that time were inaccurate.
-
Missed opportunity or dodged bullet? What Ohtani's L.A. pick means for Rogers
While baseball star Shohei Ohtani's decision not to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend has left fans wondering what might have been, one sports economist says team owner Rogers Communications Inc. is better off for having struck out.
-
Rahm suspended by PGA Tour for signing with LIV Golf
The PGA Tour has notified Jon Rahm he has been suspended for signing with Saudi-funded LIV Golf, a formality that is more about the benefits to the players Rahm leaves behind.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.