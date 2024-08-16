Artist behind iconic Obama 'Hope' poster crafts new artwork for Harris

Manitoba RCMP investigating triple homicide in McCreary
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after four people were found dead in McCreary on Friday, including three deaths being investigated as a triple homicide.
The artist behind the iconic “Hope” poster that became a prominent symbol of Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign has created similar artwork for U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris’s presidential bid.
Shepard Fairey’s new poster, titled “Forward,” features the Democratic nominee in shades of blue, contrasted by red lipstick. Harris is depicted wearing a pearl earring and necklace.
“’We are not going back.’ These words from Kamala Harris summarize the moment we are in, and in order not to go back, we must go FORWARD!” Fairey said in a news release announcing the poster.
Fairey also offered an endorsement of Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her running mate, adding that “they are our best chance to push back on encroaching fascism and threats to democracy, and our best chance for creating the world we all desire and deserve.”
Years after the “Hope” poster, Fairey said Obama didn’t live up to his promise, telling Esquire in 2015 that “there have been a lot of things that he’s compromised on that I never would have expected.”
And in the next election, despite calling Donald Trump “dangerous,” Fairey did not create artwork for his opponent Hillary Clinton, and told CNN in 2016 that he didn’t find Clinton “inspiring enough” to illustrate.
Fairey then went on to draw three posters in protest of Trump ahead of his inauguration. The posters, titled “We the People,” featured Muslim, Latina, and African-American women.
Although Fairey did not create artwork endorsing Joe Biden in 2020, the artist partnered with climate advocacy group Greenpeace USA on a poster that called on Biden — just days into his presidency — to deliver on his climate campaign promises.
The poster, titled “Which Future Will You Deliver?,” featured a drawing of Biden in front of two scenarios: one in which the world is on fire because of the effects of fossil fuels and the other depicting a cleaner Earth.
Ontario's top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
A cat rescue in Kitchener, Ont., believes an animal in its care was tied up and used as a paintball target.
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
A trail of destruction lies in the path that Ukrainian forces carved on their risky incursion into Russia, blasting through the border and eventually into the town of Sudzha, where Associated Press journalists travelled Friday on a Ukrainian government-organized trip.
A white Florida woman was convicted Friday of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black neighbour after the jury rejected her claims that she fired through a metal door in self-defence amid an ongoing dispute over children playing outside her home.
In a sign that mediators believe a Gaza ceasefire deal is imminent, a U.S. official said Friday that Mideast negotiators are working out logistics for the potential release of hostages and distribution of aid as part of any agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war.
A Colorado man has been charged with strangulation and child abuse after allegedly grabbing a teen by the neck and throwing him on the floor of an In-N-Out Burger as the teen was apologizing for splashing water on a woman.
A new effort to crack down on apps and sites that 'nudify' photos of clothed females is being pursued in California, where San Francisco this week filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit that experts say could set a precedent but will also face many hurdles.
The Liberal government said it has not yet made a decision on whether it will grant a bonus for the head of CBC after the public broadcaster eliminated hundreds of jobs.
The Canada Border Services Agency plans to implement an app that uses facial recognition technology to keep track of people who have been ordered to be deported from the country.
The World Health Organization has declared the ongoing outbreaks of mpox in Congo and elsewhere in Africa to be a global emergency, requiring urgent action to curb the virus' transmission.
Tiny air pollutants have been clearly linked to premature deaths, but there's at least one way to protect yourself, according to the lead researcher of a new study.
More imported cases of a new mpox strain will appear in Europe in the coming weeks but the risk of sustained transmission remains low, the head of Europe's disease prevention agency said on Friday.
Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok on Tuesday began allowing users to create AI-generated images from text prompts and post them to X.
A study reveals the chemical makeup of the Chicxulub asteroid that collided with Earth and resulted in the extinction of nearly all dinosaurs 66 million years ago.
Google parent Alphabet said It was expanding its AI-generated summaries for search queries to six new countries, just two months after it rolled back some capabilities following a problem-riddled launch.
Along with some painkillers and mom's chicken soup, the best thing to fight off a cold is taking it easy. CTV News film critic Richard Crouse offers up five movies you can watch to help make you feel better (Andrii Zorii / Getty Images)
Jack Russell, the lead singer of the bluesy '80s metal band Great White whose hits included 'Once Bitten Twice Shy' and 'Rock Me' and was fronting his band the night 100 people died in a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island, has died. He was 63.
Starbucks has been sued for a third time by a company that accused the coffee chain of stealing its concept for coffee-flavored lipstick and lip gloss.
A major milestone was marked in northern Manitoba Friday as a shipment of "critical minerals" was exported from the Port of Churchill – something that hasn't happened in more than two decades.
Multiplayer shooter game Fortnite is available again on iPhones in the European Union and worldwide on Google's Android devices after a gap of four years, following legal measures by the EU, developer Epic Games said on Friday.
Summer traffic on Cape Cod can require some patience, but Rebecca and Danya Mahota had no time to spare.
An Interlake-area man is being hailed a Hometown Hero for taking his neighbours into Winnipeg for medical appointments and other important life moments.
If you've noticed kids' conversations sound a little different this back-to-school season, you're not alone.
The Toronto Raptors open their 2024-25 campaign at home against Cleveland as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.
Canada rugby coach Kingsley Jones is feeling bullish about his team these days.
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Unionized transit workers who operate HandyDART service in Metro Vancouver are preparing for a full work stoppage on Aug. 26 if they cannot reach a tentative agreement with their employer in the coming days.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has thrown out a ruling by the province's Residential Tenancy Branch and ordered it to reconsider the question of whether a tenant should be evicted over $13,300 in unpaid rent.
Conservation officers and police are warning residents not to feed bears after one was put down in Coquitlam earlier this week.
Several eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Toronto are closed due to a diesel spill following a collision.
Jill Dunlop has been named the province’s new education minister, replacing Todd Smith, who resigned Friday morning.
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
Calgary police are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl at the Prairie Winds Park earlier this week.
Just weeks before the fall semester, adequate shelter is still on the back-to-school list for many...
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO are the latest organizations to withdraw from the annual Capital Pride parade following organizers pledging solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he will not be participating in any events organized by Capital Pride this year following the organization's statement earlier this month expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
An Ontario Provincial Police helicopter helped police track down a speeding motorcycle in Ottawa's west end Thursday night.
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
The water main break in downtown Montreal on Friday is the second major piping issue on the island in a little over a month and could be telling of the city's ageing water infrastructure, according to a civil engineer.
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville says there are still 5,704 teaching positions to be filled in the province's schools, weeks before the new school year begins.
Jasper residents began to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite in late July.
A 10-year-old child was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Friday afternoon.
Edmontonians should prepare for traffic delays in the city's core on Sunday as thousands of marathon runners hit the street for the largest ever Edmonton Marathon.
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
Two people are dead after two vehicles collided in Lower South River, N.S., shortly after midnight.
Trains were running at the hump yard in Moncton on Friday, but they could come to a screeching halt in a few days.
A construction business owner said thieves are constantly stealing from his construction sites, costing him $15,000 this year alone. The thefts are taking place even when his employees are present.
A northern Manitoba First Nations community and the province's health authority are searching for answers after a family received -- and buried -- the remains of the wrong person.
Regina police say a man was seriously injured after a motor vehicle collision involving a scooter on Friday morning.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are scheduled to host the Montreal Alouettes under the lights at Mosaic Stadium Friday night at 7:00, if air quality in the city stays at level the CFL deems safe.
The weekend is looking to be another nice one in the Queen City and there is a plethora of events for people to attend.
CTV News has learned new details about David Sherk’s arrest at a Thorold, Ont. home.
Boris Panovski, previously convicted in the shooting death of a competing dog owner, has been found not guilty in a re-trial.
As November approaches, the Saskatoon mayoral race is heating up, with key candidates now stepping forward and outlining their platforms.
One person has been taken to hospital after a house fire in the Richmond Heights neighborhood Friday morning.
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a suspicious death on the 200 block of Avenue I South.
Work has begun to repair a northern Ontario railway bridge that collapsed Wednesday and to clean up the subsequent oil spill.
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has laid assault charges following an incident at an encampment in the city.
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
A Midland man is facing two counts of attempted murder following what police called a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
A man from Elmvale faces several criminal charges following a multi-vehicle collision in Tay Township earlier this week.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has kept up with testing on the algae bloom at Lake St. Clair.
Ontario municipalities say there were 1,400 encampments last year and the City of Windsor is not immune.
County Road 2 in Belle River is closed between St. Clair Road and County Road 31 following a collision.
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.
British Columbia's wildfire service says thunderstorms carry the possibility of dry lightning strikes in some parts of the Interior, but wildfire activity is generally expected to decrease with what's being described as a "downturn" in weather.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
More than 1,500 backpacks have been filled with back-to-school essentials for those in need ahead of the school year.
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
Tourism experts say people from near and far want to explore all northern Ontario has to offer.
A string of vandalism in the Sault's downtown has the city out dozens of parking meters worth tens of thousands of dollars.
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
