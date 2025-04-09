World

Youth soccer coach charged in killing of 13-year-old California boy, prosecutors say

By CNN

Published

Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino is seen on a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Bulletin. (KABC via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.