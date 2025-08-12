ADVERTISEMENT

Luxury yacht burnt to a crisp before sinking to Mediterranean Sea floor

By Joe Van Wonderen

A yacht sank off the coast of Formentera, Spain, after a fire began in the engine room and engulfed the entire boat on Monday, August 11, local news reported.


















