ADVERTISEMENT

World

X restricts access to jailed Istanbul mayor’s account after Turkey’s request

By The Associated Press

Published

Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate for Istanbul of Republican People's Party (CHP) wipes sweat off his forehead during a press conference after the local elections, in Istanbul, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.