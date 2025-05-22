ADVERTISEMENT

World

Woman receives wrong ashes from Chicago crematory after waiting over 2 years

By CNN

Published

A suburban woman was forced to wait over two years to get her mother's remains from a south suburban crematory that has since been shut down by the State of Illinois for allegations of mishandled bodies. All that Wren Williams has left of her mother and father, Paul and Betty Williams of Highland Park are two plastic bags of ashes. Both were supposed to be cremated at Heights Crematory in Chicago Heights. (WBBM via CNN Newsource)


















