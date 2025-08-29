World

Woman accused of pulling fire alarm at Dunkin’, causing bomb scare with suitcase

By CNN

Published

April Grueter, 48, of Webster, was ordered held on US$3,500 bail Friday at her arraignment in Concord District Court. She pleaded not guilty to several charges, including tampering with a fire call box, possession of a hoax device, and disorderly conduct. (WBZ via CNN Newsource) (Willingham, James)


















