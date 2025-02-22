World

Woman accused of drugging and robbing older men in a deadly romance scheme

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Acting United States Attorney for the District of Nevada Sue Fahami speaks about an alleged romance scheme that turned deadly during a news conference in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.