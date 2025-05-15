ADVERTISEMENT

World

Wisconsin judge pleads not guilty to helping a man evade federal immigration agents

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Supporters of judge Hannah Dugan protest outside the United States Federal Building and Courthouse in Milwaukee, Wis., on April 15, 2025. (Todd Richmond / AP Photo)


















