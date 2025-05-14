ADVERTISEMENT

World

Wisconsin judge argues prosecutors can’t charge her with helping a man evade immigration agents

By The Associated Press

Published

Judge Hannah Dugan poses for a photo in Milwaukee in 2016. (Lee Matz/Milwaukee Independent via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.