ADVERTISEMENT

World

Wisconsin audit of Trump win finds not a single voting machine error

By The Associated Press

Published

Election workers process ballots for the 2024 General Election, Nov. 5, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.