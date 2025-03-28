World

Wildlife charity faces damages claim over elephant project in Africa linked to 12 deaths

By The Associated Press

Published

Elephants drink water in the Chobe National Park in Botswana, March 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Charmaine Noronha/File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.