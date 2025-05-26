ADVERTISEMENT

World

Wildfire damages Civil War-area historical site in New Mexico as campgrounds are evacuated

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo provided by the Fort Stanton Historic Site, destruction from the Camp Fire, which damaged several historic buildings at Fort Stanton, a historic site managed by the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, is seen Monday, May 26, 2025, in Fort Stanton, N.M. (Oliver Horn/Fort Stanton Historic Site via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.