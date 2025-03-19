World

Widespread license violations exposed as North Macedonia mourns nightclub fire victims

By The Associated Press

Published

People taking part in a protest hold balloons in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early SUnday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.