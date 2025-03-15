ADVERTISEMENT

World

Why Trump is singling out South Africa and accusing it of being anti-white and anti-American

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump is escorted by Col. Paul Pawluk, Vice Commander of the 89th Airlift Wing, right, as he walks from Marine One before boarding Air Force One, Friday, March 14, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.