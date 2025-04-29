Who is Cardinal Becciu? Why isn’t he participating in the conclave to elect a pope?

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, Cardinal Angelo Becciu talks to journalists during press conference in Rome. A trial is slated to begin on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 within the Vatican City’s imposing walls of 10 defendants, including once-powerful cardinal Becciu, in a case based on a sprawling probe into the allegedly criminal management of the Holy See’s portfolio of assets, including donations by countless Catholics from the pews. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)