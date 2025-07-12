World

What the ‘black box’ can tell us about plane crashes

By The Associated Press

Published

People offer prayers for crew members of the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad last month during a prayer meeting at a church in Mumbai, India, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.