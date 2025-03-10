ADVERTISEMENT

World

What is driving the bloodshed in Syria?

By Reuters

Published

A Syrian fighter stands guard next to AK-47 rifles surrendered by members of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad's army and pro-government militias in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.