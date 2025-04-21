ADVERTISEMENT

World

Wall Street Journal: Trump administration plans to cut US$1 billion more from Harvard after growing tension

By CNN

Published

Students, faculty and members of the Harvard University community rally, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo) (AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.