ADVERTISEMENT

World

Volunteers use bullhorns and sirens to warn immigrants when ICE is in their area

By The Associated Press

Published

Ron Gochez, a teacher volunteering with Union del Barrio, an organization advocating for immigrant rights, is reflected in a side mirror as he searches for ICE activity in a neighborhood in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.