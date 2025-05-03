ADVERTISEMENT

World

Vatican workers install Sistine Chapel stove where ballots are burned during conclave to elect pope

By The Associated Press

Published

Cardinal Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovithavanij arrives at the Vatican, Saturday, May 3, 2025, to attend the General Congregation of cardinals in the New Synod Hall where they are preparing for the upcoming conclave starting on May 7, to elect the 267th Roman pontiff. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.