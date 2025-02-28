ADVERTISEMENT

World

Vatican makes new plans for Ash Wednesday as worst is apparently over in pope's pneumonia battle

By The Associated Press

Published

People walk at dusk in St Peter's Square at The Vatican, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.