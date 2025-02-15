ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. revenue service will lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington, April 13, 2014. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.