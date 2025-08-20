ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. National Guard vehicle collides with civilian car near U.S. Capitol, trapping one person

By The Associated Press

Published

District of Columbia National Guard soldiers patrol on the National Mall, Thursday, August 14, 2025, in Washington. The U.S. Capitol is seen in the distance. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.