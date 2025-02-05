ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. military plane flies 104 illegal immigrants back to India

By Reuters

Published

A US military plane which carried deported Indian immigrants is parked at the international airport in Amritsar, India, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.