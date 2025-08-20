World

U.S.-led coalition captures a senior Islamic State member in Syria

By The Associated Press

Published

Smoke rises from Islamic State positions following a U.S.-led coalition airstrike as Iraqi Security forces advance their position in downtown Ramadi, 115 kilometres west of Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Dec. 25, 2015. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.