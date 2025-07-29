ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. Fed’s policy toolkit may be headed for fundamental changes

By Reuters

Published

President Donald Trump, left, speaks with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a visit to the Federal Reserve, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.