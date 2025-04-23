U.S. Federal Aviation Administration finds safety concerns at Las Vegas airport in review spurred by midair collision in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - FEBRUARY 1: Law enforcement and investigators' boats are seen near the partially submerged fuselage of American Airlines Flight 5342 in the Potomac River on February 1, 2025 in Washington, DC. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 29th. According to reports, there were no survivors among the 67 people on both aircraft. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

