ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. designates Baloch separatists as a terror group over role in attacks in Pakistan

By The Associated Press

Published

FILE -In this frame grab from a video released by the Baluchistan Liberation Army shows people outside the a train after being attacked by the BLA on its transit from Quetta to the northern city of Peshawar, in Bolan district, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, March 12, 2025..(BLA via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.