ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. cuts short Gaza ceasefire talks and accuses Hamas of lacking ‘good faith

By The Associated Press

Published

Khaleda El-Feki embraces the body of her husband, Mohamed El-Maghribi, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)


















Politics
World
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.