ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. cardinal accused of covering up sex abuse scandal will help close Pope Francis’ coffin

By CNN

Published

Cardinal Roger Mahony, seen in 2017, was relieved of all official duties in the Los Angeles archdiocese in 2013. (Genna Martin,/San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.