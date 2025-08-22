ADVERTISEMENT

World

UN envoy warns of renewed violence in Syria a month into a fragile ceasefire

By The Associated Press

Published

Syrians gather to mark the anniversary of a chemical weapons attack carried out by Bashar Assad's forces in Eastern Ghouta in 2013, in the town of Zamalka on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.