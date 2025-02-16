ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.K.’s Starmer tells hunger-striking mum he will press Egypt to release her son

By The Associated Press

Published

Leila Soueif, who has been on hunger strike for more than 129 days seeking the release of her son Alaa Abdel Fattah from prison in Egypt, sits outside Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.