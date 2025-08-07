ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.K. seeks to stamp out ‘cowboy’ cosmetic procedures

By AFP

Published

FILE: A window display advertises low-cost "Brazilian butt lift" cosmetic surgery procedures outside a clinic in the United States on Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ellis Rua, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.