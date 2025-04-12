ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.K. government takes over day-to-day running of British Steel from Chinese owner Jingye

By The Associated Press

Published

This screen grab from PA video shows a view of the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, Saturday April 12, 2025. (Jamie Lashmar/PA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.