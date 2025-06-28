ADVERTISEMENT

World

Uganda’s president seeks a seventh term that would bring him closer to 5 decades in power

By The Associated Press

Published

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni attends the state funeral of Kenya's former president Daniel Arap Moi in Nairobi, Kenya on Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/John Muchucha, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.