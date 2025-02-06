ADVERTISEMENT

World

Two years on, survivors of Turkish earthquake still struggle with loss and hardship

By The Associated Press

Published

People visit graves in a cemetery where some of the victims of the earthquake in Feb. 2023 are buried in Antakya, southern Turkiye, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Metin Yoksu, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.