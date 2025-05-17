ADVERTISEMENT

World

Turkiye frees a Swedish journalist who was convicted for insulting President Erdogan

By The Associated Press

Published

Swedish journalist Joakim Medin with his wife journalist Sofie Axelsson attends a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday May 17, 2025. (Oscar Olsson/TT via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.